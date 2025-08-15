Min Sood launches ‘Chai Pe Charcha’ drive to explain Delhi’s new school fee regulation law

New Delhi: In an effort to raise public awareness about the newly enacted Delhi School Education Transparency and Regulation of Fee Act, 2025, Education Minister Ashish Sood on Thursday announced a citywide outreach drive, starting with interactive ‘Chai Pe Charcha’ meetings with parents.

The initiative, unveiled at the Delhi Dialogues event hosted by the New Indian Express newspaper, is aimed at demystifying the law’s provisions and ensuring parents understand their enhanced role in controlling private school fee hikes. Sood described the legislation as a “historic step to end arbitrary fee hikes by private schools” and said it marked a turning point in Delhi’s education governance.

According to the minister, the Act introduces a three-layer approval process for any proposed fee increase. The matter must first be discussed by a School Level Committee, consisting of both school representatives and parents, and can only move forward if all members agree. Failing consensus, the case will be referred to the District Level Committee, and if unresolved, to an Appellate Committee.

“This is not a matter for majority voting. Unanimity is a must, parents effectively have veto power,” Sood said. He stressed that the law includes strict penalties for violations. Schools charging fees without approval during the review process could face fines of Rs.50,000 per child, with repeat or large-scale breaches attracting penalties from Rs.1 lakh to Rs.20 lakh.

Beyond ‘Chai Pe Charcha’, the campaign will also include town hall meetings, engagement with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), and grassroots-level discussions across Delhi. These will begin after Independence Day celebrations.

Calling it the first major update since 1973, Sood said the reform, cleared in five months despite resistance, will safeguard 18 lakh private school students’ parents, restoring trust, transparency, and giving them greater control over fees.