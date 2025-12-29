Min Sood inspects sanitation facilities

New Delhi: Delhi’s Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood on Monday conducted an on-ground inspection of sanitation arrangements at two locations in Ward No. 107 of the Vikaspuri Assembly constituency, including areas in front of DAV Public School and near PM Society. The inspection focused on the functioning of Fixed Compactor Transfer Stations (FCTS) and other sanitation-related infrastructure.

During the visit, the minister directed officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to immediately install view-cutters in front of the garbage depots at both sites to prevent waste from being visible to commuters and nearby residents. He also instructed the Deputy Commissioner of the MCD to carry out a detailed assessment to explore the possibility of relocating the garbage depots away from residential areas at the earliest. Highlighting the Delhi Government’s emphasis on cleanliness, Sood said “the government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is undertaking continuous and multi-level efforts to ensure a clean, healthy and well-organised capital.” He noted that the Chief Minister, along with cabinet ministers, is regularly conducting field inspections to review civic amenities and development works.

Delhi government has released Rs 175 crore to strengthen MCD, with Rs 500 crore more under consideration. Mechanical sweepers are being provided in each constituency, emphasising scientific waste management and public health.