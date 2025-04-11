Min Sood inspects Pankha Road, directs immediate cleaning

New Delhi: Delhi’s Education and Home Minister Ashish Sood on Wednesday conducted a thorough inspection of Pankha Road and adjoining areas in his Janakpuri Assembly Constituency, directing immediate cleaning, beautification and infrastructure repairs.

Addressing the media during the visit, Sood said, “Janakpuri has long been neglected, and now it is our responsibility to work twice as hard to transform it into one of the most developed areas of Delhi.”

During the inspection, the Minister pulled up various departments including the Public Works Department (PWD), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Irrigation and Flood Control Department, BSES, and the Traffic Police, instructing them to coordinate closely and expedite pending work.

A key focus was the large drain on Pankha Road, which falls under the Flood Control Department. Sood instructed officials to prepare a weekly cleaning plan using modern machinery and ensure that surrounding walls are repaired. “Regular cleaning of the drain is essential to avoid waterlogging and health risks, especially with monsoon

approaching,” he said.

The Minister also raised concerns about two major garbage dumps located near C-1 and Chanakya Place. Calling the sites a health hazard and an eyesore, he directed officials to prepare an action plan for converting these into green zones. “These heaps of waste are creating foul smell and posing health risks. We must beautify these spots with steel grills and ensure regular garbage removal,” he added.

Sood also addressed the issue of overhead electricity cables hindering the drain’s cleaning work. He asked BSES officials to explore the feasibility of laying underground cables to ensure safer and more effective operations.

Flood Control Department officials informed the Minister about plans to install pipelines to redirect rainwater during monsoons, which he approved. He also instructed the construction of boundary walls along garbage-prone areas.

Sood addressed traffic congestion due to illegal parking near the drain, directing Traffic Police and MCD officials to submit a plan within a week. He also ordered repairs to broken entry gates in Chanakya Place and Sitapuri, criticising previous government inaction.