Min Sood inspects night shelters amid cold wave

New Delhi: Delhi’s Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood on Sunday inspected two night shelters in the city, Night Shelter Code 215 at Hanuman Mandir and Night Shelter Code 629 at Chabi Ganj (Women’s Wing), to review arrangements for homeless residents during the intensifying cold wave.

He said the government is working to ensure that no person is left to sleep outdoors in harsh weather.

“The Delhi government is committed to ensuring that no homeless person in the city is forced to spend the night out in the open during the harsh winter season,” he said.

During the visit, Sood assessed essential services such as beds, blankets, heating systems, food, drinking water, sanitation and security. He directed officials of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) and shelter management teams to ensure all facilities function “in adequate quantity and in a timely manner.” The minister stressed that cleanliness, lighting, fire-prevention systems and safety protocols must meet government standards, especially in women’s shelters where privacy and security are crucial.

He announced that the capital is expanding its winter shelter capacity. “Over 200 new night shelters, pagodas, and temporary waterproof tents are being set up across Delhi as per requirement,” he said, adding that rescue teams will operate round the clock to bring homeless individuals from streets, footpaths and busy intersections to warm refuge points. Sood said he inspected 25–26 pagoda-based temporary shelters the previous night.

Recalling an interaction from a late-night visit to IIT Chowk, Sood said he met several people who were burning biomass and discarded cloth to stay warm because their earlier experiences with night shelters had been poor.

“I assured them that the Government led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is taking several new initiatives to ensure the safety, comfort and well-being of their families and children,” he said.

Sood added that all Delhi ministers have been instructed to inspect night shelters in their constituencies to ensure that residents receive proper facilities, quality food and

adequate winter relief, including blankets.