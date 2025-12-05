Min Sood conducts surprise inspection of garbage hotspots

New Delhi: In a renewed push to clean up Delhi’s most vulnerable waste pockets, Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood on Thursday carried out extensive inspections across multiple Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs) in Ward No. 99 of Hari Nagar. From the FCTS point and nearby vegetable market area in Nangal Raya to Mangal Pandey Marg, Maya Enclave, Peeli Kothi and the JJ Cluster, the Minister reviewed ground conditions and directed officials to plug persistent gaps in waste handling.

During his visit to the FCTS (Fixed Compactor Transfer Station) point near Nangal Raya’s vegetable market, Sood noted that a BSES sub-station adjoining the garbage collection area was in a dangerously deteriorated condition. He instructed BSES and MCD officials to “immediately repair the sub-station,” level the pits surrounding the spot, and build a boundary wall to prevent garbage from spilling out. At Mangal Pandey Marg, opposite Maya Enclave, residents informed him that despite the garbage point being officially shut, people continued to dump waste at night. Responding to this, the Minister directed officials to deploy Civil Defence personnel overnight to curb illegal dumping.

In front of Peeli Kothi near the JJ Cluster, locals complained of irregular cleaning and the absence of a proper waste management system. Though MCD officials reported that nine tippers were operational in the area, Sood sought complete details of their numbers, drivers and route plans. Rebuking officials on the spot, he warned that “negligence in waste collection will not be tolerated” and assured strict action against those responsible.

Sood said that the Chief Minister, ministers and MLAs are conducting regular inspections across Delhi to ensure timely waste collection and better sanitation. He reiterated that making the capital clean and environmentally secure remains the government’s top priority. “Facilities shall be developed at Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs) to prevent littering, ensure proper waste collection, and promote source segregation,” he said. Emphasising the shift in administrative culture, Sood added that “unlike previous governments, there is no conflict now between the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Delhi Government, instead, a culture of cooperation prevails.” He said the Urban Development Department will extend complete financial and logistical support to the MCD.

The Minister assured residents that he will conduct a follow-up inspection in 10 days and said the government is working “on a war footing” to make Delhi clean, healthy and modern.