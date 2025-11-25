Min Sood calls for kinder school ecosystem

New Delhi: Education Minister Ashish Sood has written a strongly worded and deeply personal letter to Brother Robert Fernandes, Principal of St. Columba’s School, following the tragic suicide of a Class X student. The Minister said he was writing “not merely as a minister, but as a concerned parent,” expressing grief over the loss and highlighting the shared responsibility of schools, educators and society in ensuring children’s emotional safety.

Drawing inspiration from Abraham Lincoln’s famous letter to his son’s teacher, Sood reminded schools that students must be taught with both strength and gentleness. He referred to Lincoln’s advice, “Teach him to listen to all men, but filter all he hears on a screen of truth”, as a guiding philosophy that modern educational institutions must embrace. In his communication, the Minister stressed that schools must move beyond procedural compliance to build genuinely empathetic and supportive environments. He noted that today’s students face unprecedented academic, social, and emotional pressures, making it essential for schools to implement proactive support systems. Sood outlined expectations for Delhi schools, calling for stronger emotional support, early distress detection, mental-health training for teachers, and peer-support systems. He said the government will help strengthen counselling and training across schools and has sought St Columba’s review. Calling the case a wake-up call, he urged schools to prioritise students’ wellbeing and ensure safer

learning environments.