Min slams L-G, says law and order situation going from bad to worse

New Delhi: In a scathing critique of Delhi’s law and order situation, senior AAP leader and Cabinet minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj, slammed Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena, accusing him of neglecting his duties and obstructing the work of the elected Delhi government.



Bharadwaj’s comments came in the wake of alarming statistics from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), which revealed Delhi’s dubious distinction as the city with the highest crime rate in the nation.

“For the last few days, it has been seen that heinous crimes are surging in Delhi and the law and order situation of Delhi is going from bad to worse,” stated Bharadwaj, highlighting the disturbing trend of daylight criminal activities, including gruesome murders and shootings, plaguing the national Capital.

Drawing attention to the NCRB data, Bharadwaj emphasised that Delhi’s crime rate stands at a staggering 1,832 crimes per 1 lakh population, a figure significantly higher than the national average. He expressed grave concern over the low rate of chargesheets, with only 30 per cent of registered cases making it to court, undermining justice for victims and emboldening criminals.

Bharadwaj squarely blamed the L-G for the deteriorating situation, accusing him of focusing on impeding the work of the Delhi government rather than addressing the pressing issues under his jurisdiction. He criticised Saxena

for his interference in the functioning of government departments and highlighted the alarming rise in corruption within the Delhi Police during the L-G’s tenure.

“The L-G is interfering in the work of the departments of the Delhi government, he is pointing fingers at the elected Delhi government, but his own departments are getting worse day by day,” Bharadwaj asserted, urging Saxena to prioritise his responsibilities and allow the elected government to function unhindered.

Bharadwaj also denounced the L-G’s decisions to remove bus marshals deployed for women’s safety and cripple the helpline services provided by the Delhi Commission for Women, exacerbating the vulnerability of women in the city.

In conclusion, Bharadwaj reiterated his call for the L-G to focus on improving law and order in Delhi and refrain from obstructing the efforts of the elected government.

“He should fulfil the responsibilities given to him in the right manner and let us do our work,” he implored.

The AAP leader’s remarks underscored the escalating tensions between the elected government and the L-G’s office, raising concerns over the safety and security of Delhi residents amidst a surge in criminal activities.