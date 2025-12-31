Min Sirsa opens 2nd Atal Canteen

New Delhi: Strengthening Delhi’s social welfare framework, Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa inaugurated the second Atal Canteen in the Rajouri Garden area at F Extension, Khayala (AC-27). The initiative has been launched under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta with the objective of providing affordable, nutritious and hygienic meals to economically weaker sections at a nominal cost of Rs.5.

The Atal Canteen scheme, dedicated to the centenary year of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, aims to ensure food security and dignity for the underprivileged. As part of a larger plan, 100 Atal Canteens are proposed across Delhi. Each canteen serves a balanced meal comprising chapatis, rice, dal and vegetables in a clean and well-managed environment.

During the inauguration, Sirsa interacted with local residents and beneficiaries, sampled the food served and reviewed hygiene standards at the facility. Residents welcomed the initiative, stating that the canteen offers much-needed relief amid rising living costs. “For daily wage workers like us, getting a full meal for Rs.5 is a big support,” said Ramesh Kumar, a local resident.

Addressing the gathering, Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “This initiative reflects our party’s unwavering dedication to the vision of Antyodaya, ensuring that even the last person in the line receives dignity, care, and nourishment.”

He added, “I thank CM Rekha Gupta and PM Narendra Modi for their leadership in bringing this vision to life.”

The Minister noted that the Atal Canteen network would be expanded to other constituencies to maximise its reach. He also highlighted that the scheme promotes local employment by involving self-help groups and youth in operations. “This programme not only feeds the needy but also creates

livelihood opportunities at the grassroots,” he said.

The initiative forms part of the Delhi Government’s broader effort to combine welfare delivery with inclusive development and community participation.