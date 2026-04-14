Min Singh outlines subsidies and tax waivers in draft EV Policy 2.0

New Delhi: Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Monday urged citizens to adopt electric vehicles (EVs) as the government unveiled the Draft Delhi EV Policy 2.0 for public consultation, reinforcing its commitment to a cleaner and more sustainable future.



The draft policy has been placed in the public domain for 30 days, during which citizens and stakeholders can submit suggestions, feedback and objections. The Minister assured that all inputs would be carefully reviewed before finalising the policy. “I appeal to the people of Delhi to adopt EVs. This policy is designed to benefit every citizen while ensuring that no additional financial burden falls on them,” he said.

Highlighting key features, Singh said the policy proposes a comprehensive incentive structure, including purchase subsidies for electric two-wheelers, e-autos and goods vehicles, along with scrapping incentives for older polluting vehicles. It also offers 100% exemption on road tax and registration fees for EVs under specified conditions, aimed at improving affordability.

The policy outlines a phased roadmap for electrification, proposing that only electric three-wheelers will be registered from January 2027, followed by mandatory electric two-wheelers from April 2028. It also includes a structured plan to transition school bus fleets to electric in the coming years. To support large-scale adoption, the government has planned robust charging infrastructure, with Delhi Transco Limited designated as the nodal agency to develop public charging and battery-swapping stations through a single-window system.

The Minister added that the policy emphasises digital governance, with end-to-end online processes for applications, approvals and subsidy disbursal through direct benefit transfer to ensure transparency.

Expressing confidence in the initiative, Singh said Delhi is well-prepared to meet the rising electricity demand and expects significant EV adoption across segments by 2027, driven by public participation and trust.