Min Saurabh Bharadwaj and Mayor Shelly Oberoi inspect preparations

New Delhi: In anticipation of the upcoming G20 Summit scheduled for September 9 to 10, Delhi’s historic Town Hall, has undergone a revitalisation to proudly exhibit the rich heritage of the city to visiting tourists.



Following the preparations Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi and Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj inspected the restoration efforts at the Town Hall and also visited the historic Ghalib ki Haveli in Old Delhi’s Ballimaran area, on Monday.

The Town Hall, constructed over 160 years ago, originally served as the headquarters of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi during the British colonial period.

Built in the Victorian architectural style, the building boasts yellow-painted brick and stone with white stone trim, ornate columns, arched windows, and exquisite carvings on the porticos. The restoration efforts, funded by Delhi taxpayers, commenced earlier this year with a fresh coat of paint on the facade and outer walls.

Additionally, small office spaces were created in verandas and near porticos, respecting the building’s original aesthetics.

A notable change in the premises is the replacement of the statue of Queen Victoria, which was originally installed during the colonial era, with a life-sized statue of freedom fighter Swami Shraddhanand.

During the visit Mayor Oberoi expressed her enthusiasm about India hosting the prestigious G20 Summit in Delhi, saying, “India is hosting the G20 Summit in Delhi which is a matter of pride for all of us. Roads and parks (under the MCD area) are being cleaned and beautified, and tourists coming here during the G20 Summit time will be able to see the rich heritage of the city and go back with fond memories.” While Bharadwaj emphasised the historical significance of the Town Hall, stating, “As this structure was built during the British era, people have an interest in this building and its history.”

Furthermore, other areas have also received attention in preparation for the G20 Summit. Bharadwaj also visited the park in Greater Kailash 2, M block market which now prominently displays the G20 logo, and flags representing the 20 member countries have been exhibited.

The Minister clarified the financial aspects of the project, stating, “The redevelopment work by PWD and MCD has been done with the Delhi taxpayers’ money. Not a penny has been given to PWD by the central government.”