Min: Rithala-Narela Metro corridor to be extended up to Hry

New Delhi: Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot announced a major expansion of the Rithala-Narela Metro corridor, extending it to the Delhi-Haryana border, on Wednesday. This extension, part of Phase-4 of the Delhi Metro project, aims to improve regional connectivity and ease commuting between Delhi and Haryana.



The new extension will increase the Delhi portion of the metro line from 22.91 kilometers to 23.737 kilometers. The total stretch, now extending from Narela to Nathupur in Haryana, will cover 26.463 kilometers, with 19 stations in Delhi and two additional stations in Haryana. The project is estimated to cost ₹6230.99 crores and is expected to be completed within four years.

“This extension marks a significant step towards improving the daily commute for residents of both Delhi and Haryana,” said Gahlot. “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, by expanding the metro network, we aim to reduce travel time, ease congestion on roads, and promote the use of public transportation, which will also contribute to our ongoing efforts to combat pollution. This initiative is a gift to the residents of Delhi and Haryana, enhancing connectivity and making daily travel more efficient and sustainable.”

The Rithala-Narela-Nathupur corridor is a key component of the broader Delhi Metro Phase-4 project, which includes six major corridors. Currently, work is underway on the Mukundpur (Majlis Park) - Maujpur, Aerocity - Tughlakabad, and Janakpuri West - R.K. Ashram corridors, while the Lajpat Nagar -

Saket G Block and Inderlok - Indraprastha corridors are in the tendering phase.

In addition to announcing the metro extension, Gahlot addressed concerns about Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s ongoing legal issues. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear Kejriwal’s bail plea in the excise policy case, which has raised questions about his leadership.

“We are very hopeful that CM Kejriwal will be out soon. It’s a matter of days only now. We miss him a lot. Everything we do is aligned with CM Kejriwal’s vision, and we are here to carry it out,” said Gahlot. “As our leader, his input is essential for making significant decisions. Like, we couldn’t do a cabinet meeting today. However, we didn’t want any delay in this project, so we have given in-principle convey for now. As soon as he will come, we will take the approval,” he added.

The extension of the metro corridor and Gahlot’s remarks about Kejriwal reflect the dual challenges facing the Delhi government, advancing infrastructure projects while navigating political and legal uncertainties.