Min reviews preparations ahead of monsoon season

New Delhi: In a bid to prevent waterlogging in the Capital during the monsoon season, Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD) is working to create proper infrastructure by identifying various waterlogging hotspots in the city, so as to prevent waterlogging during heavy rains. To take stock of the department’s preparations, PWD minister Atishi held a review meeting with the officials on Friday.



She directed the concerned officials to ensure that the system is in place to prevent waterlogging before the monsoon season so that no inconvenience is caused to the public.

While giving directions to the officials, the minister said, “The desilting work of the PWD’s drains should be completed within the stipulated timelines, and its report should be submitted on a weekly basis. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, we are committed to working towards freeing Delhi from waterlogging.” Sharing further, she added that PWD has identified 165 waterlogging spots and 5 hotspots across Delhi and is fully prepared to tackle the waterlogging problem in these areas.

As per a government statement, in Delhi, the PWD has installed 128 pump houses, which have over 700 pumps. Out of these, 11 pump houses are fully automatic and start operating automatically as the water level rises, using sensors. During the monsoon season, PWD will also deploy its mobile pump units, if necessary.

The statement further mentioned that the desilting work of PWD’s drains is ongoing and the first phase of desilting work will be completed by May 31. During the monsoon, PWD’s central control room will monitor serious water logging areas through 24-hour CCTV surveillance. In addition to this, PWD will establish control rooms at 10 other locations. People can register waterlogging-related complaints, for which PWD will issue a helpline number during the monsoon season. PWD has marked 165 areas with water logging problems, and preparations are underway to address their needs and tackle water logging issues.