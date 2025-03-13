Min reviews Delhi’s industrial growth, stresses sustainability

New Delhi: In a bid to accelerate industrial growth while ensuring environmental sustainability, Delhi’s Industries minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, chaired a review meeting with officials from the Industries Department, GNCTD. The discussion focused on reducing industrial waste, enhancing infrastructure, and expediting Greenfield projects, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Delhi.

During the discussions, the minister emphasised the urgent need to curb the environmental impact of industrial waste and implement responsible waste management practices. “Our government is fully committed to ensuring industrial growth while protecting the environment. We are taking concrete steps to minimise industrial waste and improve infrastructure so that businesses can thrive responsibly. Sustainable development is the cornerstone of our Prime Minister’s vision for Viksit Delhi,” he said. He highlighted the importance of stricter pollution control measures and urged industries to adopt eco-friendly practices to balance industrial progress with environmental conservation.

To ensure consistent monitoring and timely decision-making, the minister announced that he will conduct weekly review meetings with industry department officials. He stressed that a structured approach to industrial development is necessary to prevent delays in approvals and infrastructure projects. By streamlining processes, he said, the government aims to accelerate Delhi’s industrial growth while maintaining environmental safeguards.

A significant portion of the meeting was dedicated to discussing the proposed new industrial policy and its incentives. Officials presented various schemes designed to encourage sustainable industrial expansion and attract investments in eco-friendly industries. The minister underscored the need for policies that not only promote business growth but also ensure compliance with environmental regulations. He instructed officials to focus on long-term industrial planning that aligns with the government’s sustainability goals.

The meeting also included a review of three ongoing Greenfield industrial projects. Manjinder Singh Sirsa directed officials to expedite the necessary approvals and infrastructure development while ensuring strict adherence to environmental guidelines. He stressed that industrial expansion should not come at the cost of ecological damage and that all new projects must incorporate sustainability measures from the outset. Reiterating the government’s commitment to job creation, the minister emphasised that a thriving industrial sector is essential for employment generation in Delhi. He instructed officials to develop policies that encourage entrepreneurship and support new businesses, thereby creating more job opportunities for the city’s residents.

Additionally, he called for improvements in essential services within industrial zones, including waste management, electricity supply, water availability, drainage systems, and road infrastructure. “It is crucial that we provide the highest quality services to our industrial areas so that businesses can function smoothly and efficiently,” he said.