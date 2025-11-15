Min reviews Bhalswa landfill site

New Delhi: Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood on Thursday inspected the Bhalswa landfill site and reviewed ongoing bio mining, waste processing and dust-mitigation efforts.

The visit, attended by Deputy Mayor Jai Bhagwan Yadav, Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma, Badli MLA Deepak Chaudhary, Civil Lines Zone Chairman Gulab Singh and senior MCD officials, comes amid intensified efforts to reduce the height of Delhi’s legacy waste mounds.

Sood directed Municipal Corporation of Delhi officials and the concessionaire operating the waste-processing unit to immediately install six anti-smog guns and 12 sprinklers across the Bhalswa site to control dust emissions. He also instructed the civic body to conduct a drone-based survey of the landfill and submit a detailed assessment of the remaining waste within 10 days.

Emphasising that a “clean and healthy Delhi” remains a priority of the Delhi government, the Minister said scientific management of legacy waste, segregation, and recycling are being strengthened to move the capital towards a landfill-free future. He urged officials to accelerate all processes aimed at reducing the height of the waste heap and to ensure measures are taken to curb foul odour and environmental pollution in the surrounding neighbourhoods.

Reviewing the biomining work, Deputy Mayor Jai Bhagwan Yadav said the installation of anti-smog guns and sprinklers would significantly help in suppressing dust at the landfill. He stated that the MCD is “fully committed to addressing the pollution challenge” and is monitoring progress on a monthly basis. Yadav added that the government is committed to flattening the Bhalswa landfill within the stipulated timeframe.