Min reviews anti-drug campaign

New Delhi: Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh on Friday chaired a high-level review meeting in North Delhi to assess the progress of the anti-drug campaign under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. Emphasizing a preventive approach, the Minister highlighted the crucial role of women in making families and communities drug-free.

Addressing officials from the DM office, Delhi Police, Health, Education, Women and Child Development, Narcotics Control Bureau, Social Welfare Department, and various NGOs, Indraj said women can be powerful agents of change by becoming volunteers and spreading awareness about drug abuse in JJ colonies, slums, and densely populated clusters. He stressed the need to inform women about addiction symptoms, helpline numbers, and de-addiction centers so they can take timely action within their communities.

The Minister revealed that he has requested the Police Commissioner to assign beat officers to known drug hotspot areas. He also instructed law enforcement to identify dark spots and maintain strict surveillance to aid targeted awareness and enforcement drives.

To protect children and youth, Indraj directed a complete ban on the sale of tobacco and addictive substances within 100 meters of educational institutions. He also called for stronger checks on the sale of intoxicants in public places and medical shops.

Indraj praised PM Modi’s leadership and reiterated the goal of a “Drug-Free Delhi – Drug-Free Bharat” through joint departmental action. He urged universities to set up Nasha Mukti Clubs and use private resources for rehab. Departments pledged support for a safer, addiction-free Delhi.