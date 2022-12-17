Min: Raise awareness regarding dept schemes

New Delhi: Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand on Friday instructed department officials to raise awareness among the residents of Delhi of the schemes implemented by the department, so that more people can come forward and avail the benefits of the scheme that has been planned for them by the Delhi government. A review meeting in this regard was held and senior officials of the department were given instructions to reach out to the residents of the capital.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of the department, including the secretary and director of the department, and Anand said that the benefits of old age and other pension schemes should reach a maximum number of people, and he directed the officials to issue the pension on time.

Anand also asked the officials to prepare a new plan to ensure the successful implementation of the schemes.