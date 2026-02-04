Min pitches Budget as growth engine

New Delhi: Calling the Union Budget 2026–27 a “next-generation Budget,” Delhi Cabinet Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Tuesday said the financial roadmap will strengthen India’s economic foundation while giving a significant push to the capital’s infrastructure and development. Addressing a press conference at the Delhi Secretariat, the minister credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for enhancing global confidence in India and positioning the country as a trusted economic power.



He pointed to the recent reduction of tariffs on Indian goods by the United States to 18 percent as evidence of growing international faith in the Indian economy. “This clearly proves that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, India is a strong and reliable global economic force.

Our exporters will benefit, investments will rise, and new opportunities will open across sectors,” Singh said.

Linking the global momentum with the Union Budget, the minister stressed that the government’s approach is focused on long-term nation building rather than short-term gains. “This Budget is not about what we gain today, but about what India will become tomorrow. It lays the roadmap for a developed India by 2047, and a developed Delhi alongside it,” he said.

Highlighting infrastructure priorities, Singh said the Public Works Department received Rs 805 crore for road development in the current financial year and will seek around Rs.1,200 crore in Central support for 2026–27 to undertake large-scale road strengthening and expansion. “This enhanced Central backing will significantly improve road quality, ease traffic congestion, and enhance commuter safety across the capital,” he added.

The minister also underscored improved coordination between the Centre and the Delhi Government, stating that several long-pending projects are now moving ahead. “Earlier, Delhi’s development was repeatedly blocked by political confrontation. Today, work is happening with focus, transparency, and speed,” he said.

Despite global economic uncertainties, Singh expressed confidence in India’s trajectory. “Strong leadership, rising global trust, and visionary planning are together shaping a powerful future for India, and a faster-growing Delhi,” he said.