Min Parvesh Verma launches drive to improve Delhi’s infra

NEW DELHI: In a move aimed at addressing long-standing issues, Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma has unveiled a historic initiative to accelerate development across Delhi. With a focus on resolving critical infrastructure concerns, the minister has pledged visible changes within the next 100 days.

At a meeting held with MLAs and senior officials from the PWD, Delhi Jal Board, and the Irrigation & Flood Control Department, Minister Verma outlined an ambitious plan to resolve issues like road repairs, sewer cleaning, drainage management, and flooding. “For years, no work was done because there was no intent. Now, we are acting on a war footing to ensure relief for the people of Delhi,” Verma said.

The meeting, which involved local officials from specific zones, emphasized a localized approach to problem-solving. MLAs were encouraged to bring up constituency-specific issues, ensuring that immediate action would be taken for long-pending problems. Key issues discussed included repairing dilapidated roads, improving drainage systems, tackling flooding, and clearing illegal encroachments.

Verma highlighted that the BJP government’s priority is development, with concrete steps already underway to address these issues. He assured Delhi residents that substantial progress will be visible in just 100 days, a sharp contrast to previous years when little to no action had been taken.

Constituencies discussed during the meeting included Trilokpuri, Patparganj, Laxmi Nagar, Mundka, Nangloi Jat, Moti Nagar, Madipur, Manglapuri, Shakarpur, and Kirari, among others. Verma emphasized that this initiative marks the beginning of a new era of growth and service, asserting that the BJP government is committed not only to political promises but to tangible results.