Min orders immediate measures to protect elderly from heatwave

New Delhi: To safeguard senior citizens from the harsh summer heat, Delhi’s Social Welfare minister Ravinder Indraj Singh held a high-level review meeting on Thursday to assess the conditions of Old Age Homes across the city. The minister directed that all necessary resources be urgently mobilised to ensure that elderly residents face no hardship during the summer.

“Every Old Age Home must have an adequate number of coolers and fans according to the number of residents,” said Singh. He also instructed that recreation halls be equipped with air conditioning to offer relief from soaring temperatures.

The review covered Old Age Homes in Bindapur, Wazirpur, Tahirpur, and Kanti Nagar. Officials were told to ensure that health and hygiene facilities were properly maintained and that entertainment amenities like newspapers, magazines, and functional televisions be made readily available in common areas. “Proper arrangements must be made to ensure the dignity and comfort of our senior citizens,” the Minister said.

Singh underscored the importance of responsible and attentive staff. “There must be no negligence in serving

the elderly,” he said, urging officials to regularly collect feedback from residents to improve service delivery.

The Minister also instructed the prompt completion of remaining CCTV installations for better security and ordered that pending maintenance and electrical repair work be finished without delay.

In a significant development, the Minister directed officials to expedite the construction and operationalisation of the Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Senior Citizen Home in Kanti Nagar. The home has remained non-functional due to a pending fire NOC.