Min & Mayor Shelly Oberoi meet with contractual teachers of MCD schools

New Delhi: Education minister Atishi and Mayor Shelly Oberoi met with the contractual teachers from MCD schools on Tuesday and assured them that the process of renewing their contracts will be streamlined soon.



The Education minister said that empowering government school teachers and providing them with improved working conditions has always been the topmost priority of her government.

“We stand in solidarity

with MCD contractual teachers and are working towards resolving all their issues pertaining to contract renewal,” she said.

Approximately 2,200 contract teachers are working in MCD schools, who have constantly been facing challenges regarding the renewal of their contracts. This is adversely affecting their work in MCD schools.

The education minister emphasized the need to provide a better working environment for teachers in government schools

“Before 2015, the renewal of guest teachers’ contracts was a major issue in Delhi government schools, but since the government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal came to power in Delhi, the contracts of contractual teachers are automatically renewed, without requiring any applications,” she said.

The Education minister and Mayor assured the teachers that the government is committed to providing them and their students with a better environment to teach and learn.

Shelly Oberoi added that since the Aam Aadmi Party is in power in the MCD, education will continue to be our priority in the MCD as well.

She mentioned that due to delays in the Standing Committee elections, there had been a delay in the process of the contract renewal.

“We are trying our best to renew the contracts of all teachers in MCD schools as soon as possible,” she said.