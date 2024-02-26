Min Kailash Gahlot announces launch of Mohalla bus scheme

In a bid to alleviate transportation challenges in areas underserved by public transport, Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot announced the impending launch of the Mohalla bus scheme during the ongoing Budget session of the Delhi Assembly.

The scheme, featuring 9-meter-long buses, aims to bolster neighborhood connectivity in regions lacking adequate public bus services.

Gahlot addressed concerns raised about the absence of public buses in Rajokri village, south Delhi, emphasising that while orders for the buses have been placed, delivery delays have impeded implementation.

However, he expressed optimism regarding imminent delivery, anticipating receipt by the end of the current month or early next month, as the transport department actively engages with manufacturers to expedite the process.

Highlighting the inefficacy of conventional 12-meter-long buses in congested areas like Rajokri village, Gahlot stressed the necessity of smaller buses to navigate narrow lanes and circumvent traffic congestion.

He stated, “The issue is not confined to Rajokri village alone. In numerous locations across the city, large buses encounter challenges due to traffic congestion. The Mohalla bus scheme aims to mitigate these challenges.” However, BJP MLA Jitendra Mahajan criticised the AAP government’s approach, alleging negligence towards improving the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) fleet. Mahajan accused the Kejriwal administration of neglecting bus procurement, relying solely on cluster services or central government initiatives.

Describing the Mohalla bus announcement as deceptive, Mahajan likened it to other unfulfilled promises, citing the deteriorating state of the DTC fleet.

The Mohalla bus service, first introduced in the 2023-24 Budget, aims to provide last-mile connectivity to Delhi residents. An official familiar with the scheme revealed plans to introduce 2,000 small AC buses in phases, with an initial rollout of 200 buses.

Routes will be determined based on factors such as existing public transport services and passenger accessibility, facilitating enhanced connectivity in underserved areas.

As the Delhi government prepares to launch the Mohalla bus service, political tensions escalate, with the BJP questioning the AAP’s commitment to improving public transportation infrastructure.

Amidst these debates, Delhiites eagerly anticipate the implementation of the scheme, hopeful for enhanced accessibility and convenience in their daily commutes.