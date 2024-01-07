Min inspects URS camp in Burari, reviews facilities available in camp

New Delhi: In adherence to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s directives, Food and Civil Supplies minister Imran Hussain conducted an inspection of the URS transit camp in Burari, affirming the Delhi government’s commitment to facilitating a seamless experience for pilgrims attending the 812th URS of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at Ajmer Sharif.



Minister Hussain reviewed various amenities in the camp, emphasising the government’s pride in hosting pilgrims who carry messages of peace and harmony.

Anticipating the arrival of approximately 1 lakh pilgrims from across the country, Minister Imran Hussain directed concerned agencies

to ensure the pilgrims’ comfort during their stay. The URS camp in Burari Ground features facilities such as camps for accommodation,

drinking water, electricity, medical services, ambulances, and more.

Acknowledging the cold weather, Hussain instructed arrangements for hot water at the camp.

“The Kejriwal government feels proud to serve the pilgrims carrying the message of peace, harmony, and tranquillity,” he expressed during the visit. The minister also emphasized safety measures, including CCTV camera installations, adequate lighting, and dust pollution control at the URS transit camp.

Furthermore, taking to his ‘X’ handle (formerly Twitter), Minister Imran Hussain shared insights from the visit, stating, “Visited the URS camp built as per the orders of the CM Arvind Kejriwal for the pilgrims going to the

812th Urs of Khwaja Garib Nawaz. Ordered the officials to ensure that the pilgrims did not face any problems. Every effort will be made to ensure that the pilgrims do not face

any problems. Travelers coming from different states

should get the best facilities in the camp.”