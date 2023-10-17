Min inspects roads of remote areas of Delhi

New Delhi: As part of ongoing efforts to make Delhi’s roads world-class, PWD minister Atishi continued her inspections of roads, this time in remote areas of the city.



Focusing on enhancing infrastructure and resolving issues in the Capital, Atishi directed her attention to the Bawana-Narela and Bakhtawarpur-Palla road stretches.

During this visit, the minister identified critical issues in these areas that needed immediate attention. The most prominent problem was the inadequate drainage system on the Bawana-Narela road, leading to recurring waterlogging and road damage.

In response, Atishi reprimanded officials and directed them to address these problems urgently. She emphasised that, “Laxity in road maintenance would not be tolerated.”

While the encroachments along the roadside worsened traffic conditions. Expressing her discontent, Atishi reprimanded officials for their lack of action in maintaining the drainage system and immediately instructed the desilting of drains and repair of drainage covers.

“The primary emphasis in the redesign plan should be on enhancing the drainage system. Additionally, maintaining the desilting process for the drain’s outfall is crucial. The central objective of the redesign plan should revolve around enhancing the road’s drainage,” she asserted.

In the case of the Bakhtawarpur-Palla road, the initial sections were examined, revealing an imbalance in drainage infrastructure. One side of the road had a drainage system, while the other did not. Atishi promptly directed officials to conduct surveys to explore the feasibility of creating new drains in this area. At the same time, she instructed the development of green belts over the drain covers in multiple locations.