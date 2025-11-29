Min inspects dev works, orders faster completion

New Delhi: Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh on Friday conducted a detailed inspection of cleanliness and development projects in Ward 27 Begumpur, accompanied by Deputy Mayor and local Councillor Shri Jai Bhagwan Yadav. The visit focused on reviewing ongoing work related to roads, sewer lines, drains, culverts and the local community building.

The Minister directed officials from the MCD, DDA, Delhi Jal Board, PWD, Irrigation & Flood Control and DSIIDC to accelerate pending tasks and complete them with full adherence to quality standards. He also instructed authorities to expand the water supply and sewer network in accordance with the growing needs of residents.

Indraj Singh said several irregularities linked to the previous government were visible on the ground, noting that many projects had either been left incomplete or were executed with signs of corruption. The inspection, he said, was aimed at identifying gaps and ensuring timely corrective measures to provide relief to the public.

Among the key directions issued, the DSIIDC was asked to immediately finish the ongoing road and drainage work on Banke Bihari Road, while the PWD was told to expedite drain construction on the main road. The Irrigation and Flood Control Department was instructed to prioritise completion of the culvert work on Shamshan Road. He also called for the pending electricity connection at the community building to be resolved without delay.