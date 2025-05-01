Min inaugurates Rs 2 cr civic projs in Rajouri Garden

New Delhi: In a sharp attack on the previous AAP government, Delhi Environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday inaugurated a series of civic redevelopment projects worth approximately Rs 2 crore in Rajouri Garden,

declaring the BJP-led administration’s commitment to cleaning up the “chaos” left behind by Arvind Kejriwal.

The projects inaugurated include the renovation of a Sulabh Shouchalay at T-Huts Raghubir Nagar, drain renewal in N Block Sham Nagar near Deep Motors, and park redevelopment at B Block J.J Colony, Chowkhandi. The initiatives aim to improve sanitation, drainage, and public amenities for thousands of local residents.