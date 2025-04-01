Min inaugurates Rs 1.5 crore infra projects

New Delhi: In a significant push towards infrastructure development, Minister of Food Supply, Environment & Industry, Government of NCT Delhi, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, inaugurated multiple redevelopment projects worth approximately Rs. 1.5 crore in the Rajouri Garden assembly constituency.

The projects include the installation of new water pipelines, sewer line redevelopment, and road improvement work, addressing long-standing civic issues faced by residents.

New water pipelines, costing an estimated Rs. 30 lakh, are being laid in Sant Nagar Extension near Lane No. 5 and the main road in Shyam Nagar Extension. This initiative aims to provide residents with a steady supply of clean drinking water and eliminate the risks associated with contaminated water.

Additionally, the minister inaugurated sewer line redevelopment work worth Rs. 82 lakh in Vishnu Garden and T.C Camp. “The redevelopment of sewer lines will significantly improve sanitation, reducing health risks and enhancing overall hygiene in the area,” he stated.

A road improvement project worth Rs. 28 lakh has also been initiated across six lanes in Ward No. 96, including Teetarpur, D Block Extension, and key locations in Tagore Garden and Rajouri Garden. These efforts will ensure smoother roads, better drainage, and improved connectivity for the residents.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa emphasized the importance of these developments, stating, “Every lane we improve, every pipeline we lay, and every road we repair is a step closer to ViksitDelhi. Clean drinking water and proper sanitation are not luxuries but necessities, and we are committed to ensuring them for every resident.”

During his visit, he engaged with local residents and reassured them of the government’s commitment to expediting essential civic projects. “I am always available for the people of my constituency. Their concerns are my priority, and I encourage them to reach out anytime so we can work together for a better and more developed Rajouri Garden,” he said.

The Delhi Government remains focused on urban infrastructure enhancement, striving to create a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable living environment for all.