Min inaugurates new transformers in Delhi’s Sriniwaspuri and Kalkaji

New Delhi: The Delhi government has always remained committed to improving the city’s power infrastructure, Power minister Atishi said on Sunday after inaugurating two new transformers in Sriniwaspuri and Kalkaji.

The two 630 KVA transformers have been installed to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply for the residents of in Sriniwaspuri and Kalkaji, the government said in a statement. The move comes in response to the increasing demand for electricity, which had put considerable pressure on the old transformers, leading to frequent power cuts, the release said. After the inauguration, Atishi said, “Electricity is a basic need of the people. Since coming to power in 2015, we have been committed to improving Delhi’s power infrastructure.”

She emphasised that Delhi now enjoys the distinction of providing 24x7 electricity without power cuts, offering the cheapest electricity in the country, and even providing free electricity to some. The newly installed transformers in the private colony of Sriniwaspuri are part of the government’s efforts to strengthen the power infrastructure, the minister said.