Min inaugurates high mast lights in 6 villages

New Delhi: Delhi Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh on Friday inaugurated high mast lights in six villages, Punjab Khor, Jat Khor, Qutubgarh, Bajitpur Thakran, Nangal Thakran, and Dariyapur, fulfilling a long-pending demand of residents. The installations, funded through the MLA fund, aim to enhance safety, accessibility, and recreational opportunities in rural areas. Addressing the gathering, the minister said the initiative marks a significant step toward rural development and improving the quality of life in Delhi’s villages. “The vision of a developed Delhi cannot be realised without the development of its villages. Developed villages will be the strength of a developed Delhi,” he stated.

Villagers expressed gratitude, noting that the lack of lighting had caused difficulties in moving around after dusk. The new high mast lights will now illuminate main intersections, making public spaces safer and more vibrant. Local athletes will also benefit, as the lights will enable them to practice during evening hours.

Indraj added that the Delhi Government is prioritising the provision of basic amenities, including roads, parks, streetlights, and community buildings, to ensure that rural residents are fully

integrated into the city’s progress. He also directed officials to ensure regular maintenance of the lights for their long-term functionality.

Urging citizens to join hands in maintaining cleanliness, the minister said, “A well-lit village must also be a clean and beautiful one, that is how we create truly developed communities.”