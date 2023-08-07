Min inaugurates 4th Van Mahotsav

New Delhi: Delhi Environment and Forest minister Gopal Rai inaugurated the fourth ‘Van Mahotsav’ at Polo Ground, Delhi University, initiating a celebration to foster afforestation and raise environmental awareness.



The event, held on Sunday, marked the launch of an internship portal tailored for aspiring individuals in the field of environment and forestry.

The portal provides essential information on application procedures, selection criteria, internship domains, and contact details for assistance. It facilitates online application submissions, tracking of application status, approval of internship offers, submission of intern reports, online report acceptance, issuance of completion certificates, and future employer verification of certificates.

The minister said that the primary objective of the portal is to familiarise today’s youth with the operations of the Forest and Wildlife Department. “Through this platform, they can contribute to bolstering Delhi’s ecological security and delve into their interests related to forests and wildlife, thereby promoting awareness about green employment opportunities. This portal serves as a conduit for discovering novel technologies and methods for both the youth and the department,” he said.

He also announced government plans to distribute free medicinal plants in all 70 assembly constituencies with the help of MLAs and councillors. Over 6 lakh saplings will be given to citizens to increase the city’s green cover.

Highlighting the accomplishments of prior initiatives, Rai said the reduction in pollution and the expansion of Delhi’s green expanse surged from 20 per cent in 2013 to 23.06 per cent in 2021. The Van Mahotsav festivities seek to amplify the tree-planting campaign encompassed within the Summer Action Plan.

The event saw MLAs from Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency, officials, Paryavaran Mitras, RWAs, and Eco Club members from diverse schools endorsing the government’s commendable endeavour. The Delhi Government aspires to plant over 52 lakh saplings this year, supplemented by an additional 50 lakh shrubs and saplings to be planted by the NDMC.