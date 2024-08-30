Min inaugurates 3 Mohalla Clinics

New Delhi: Delhi’s Health minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj, inaugurated three newly constructed Mohalla Clinics in the Tughlakabad Assembly constituency on Thursday.

This addition brings the total number of Mohalla Clinics in Delhi to 548. These clinics, which provide a wide range of medical services at no cost, are part of the Delhi government’s effort to make healthcare accessible to all residents.

Minister Bharadwaj highlighted the impact of these clinics, stating, “More than two crore people have received treatment at Mohalla Clinics so far. Even affluent individuals are now opting for treatment at these clinics due to the effective care provided.” He emphasised that the clinics offer comprehensive services, including free lab tests and medications, reflecting the government’s commitment to providing high-quality, cost-free healthcare. The Mohalla Clinics Initiative was launched in 2015-16 with the goal of delivering primary healthcare services such as treatment for fever, cough, and cold. The idea was to reduce the burden on large hospitals and provide immediate care in local communities.