Min inaugurates 2 Mohalla Clinics in Delhi’s Moti Nagar

New Delhi: In a recent development, Delhi Health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj inaugurated two newly constructed Mohalla Clinics in Moti Nagar on Tuesday, marking a significant expansion of the city’s healthcare infrastructure. With this addition, the total number of Mohalla Clinics in Delhi has risen to 545.



During the inauguration, Bharadwaj emphasized the impact of these clinics on the city’s healthcare system. “We started building Mohalla Clinics in 2015-16 with the aim of providing treatment for minor illnesses like fever, cough, and cold to save the patients from the long queues at big hospitals,” he said. The clinics are designed to address common health issues efficiently, thus reducing the burden on larger hospitals and improving overall accessibility to healthcare services.

Bharadwaj noted that the Mohalla Clinics have become a vital part of Delhi’s healthcare landscape, serving a diverse range of patients. “In the last few years, more than 2 crore people have received treatment at all the Mohalla Clinics,” he said. The clinics, which offer free treatment, have attracted even affluent patients who previously sought care at private hospitals. This is a testament to the effectiveness of the services provided.

The minister also highlighted plans to further enhance the clinic network. “Special Mohalla Clinics are being opened for women, where all employees and doctors will be women, keeping their needs in mind. More Mohalla Clinics will be opened in different areas of Delhi in the coming days,” he added.

Bharadwaj underscored the government’s commitment to continuing this initiative despite facing opposition. “Some people have conspired against the people of Delhi and have tried to hinder the work of the government. But I assure the people of Delhi that we will not let any work stop,” he stated.

The Mohalla Clinics, which began with a pilot project in the slums of Pitampura, have garnered global attention. The clinics provide a comprehensive range of services, including free lab tests, X-rays, and medications. As the

network of Mohalla Clinics expands, it remains a cornerstone of Delhi’s public health strategy, aiming to bring healthcare services directly to the doorsteps of its citizens.