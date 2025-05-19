Min hands out Ayushman cards to senior citizens

New Delhi: On Sunday, Delhi minister Ashish Sood took a significant step towards enhancing healthcare access for senior citizens in Janakpuri by distributing Ayushman cards to 10 elderly residents. This distribution was part of the Delhi government’s ongoing efforts to implement the

Ayushman Bharat scheme, which aims to provide health insurance and pension benefits to eligible residents, particularly senior citizens.

At an event organised to honor Sood for his appointment as a senior minister, he reaffirmed a promise made during the election campaign to prioritize the distribution of Ayushman cards to senior citizens in his constituency. “We had pledged to ensure that senior citizens in Janakpuri receive Ayushman cards first, and today, we are fulfilling that commitment,” Sood stated.

The Ayushman cards were distributed as part of the Delhi government’s Vay Vandana Yojana, a program designed to offer both insurance and pension benefits to seniors aged 70 and above. The scheme provides free medical treatment for enrolled beneficiaries up to Rs 10 lakh, covering various health conditions and surgeries. In addition, beneficiaries are provided with a list of hospitals where the card can be used, with 48 hospitals in Delhi currently empanelled under the scheme.

Minister Sood highlighted the importance of the Ayushman card, describing it as a “small, portable license” that ensures quick access to medical care in times of emergency, without the burden of financial costs. He emphasised

that the card provides vital security to elderly citizens, enabling them to receive timely treatment without worrying about medical expenses.

Since the launch of Ayushman Bharat in Delhi earlier this year, a total of 2,42,732 health cards have been issued, benefiting eligible residents across the city. This scheme was expanded after Delhi signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the central government in April, joining 34 other states and Union Territories in implementing the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

Under AB-PMJAY, eligible families are entitled to an annual health coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh, with Rs 5 lakh provided by the central government and the remaining Rs 5 lakh contributed by the Delhi government.