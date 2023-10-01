Min hails accomplishments of young women who graduated from the After-Care Homes

New Delhi: Delhi Minister of Women and Child Development Atishi celebrated the accomplishments of young women who graduated from the After-Care Homes at Nirmal Chhaya Complex on Jail Road.



During the ceremony, Atishi honoured the girls with medals for their exceptional achievements in academics, sports, and extracurricular activities.

In a significant move towards self-reliance, the minister presented job placement letters to six young women who have successfully completed their education and training.

Atishi expressed her admiration for the girls’ determination and resilience, highlighting the government’s commitment to providing equal opportunities and resources to empower them.

“These girls in our After-Care Homes may have faced adversity in life, but they have been given the respect, upbringing, and equal opportunities by the Kejriwal government,” Atishi stated, reflecting on the girls’ remarkable journey.

She lauded the noble work of the Department of Women and Child Development under the Kejriwal government, which has played a crucial role in supporting these young women.

Furthermore, Atishi highlighted the government’s efforts to provide skill training and education to girls in After-Care Homes across various fields, including nursing, retail, textile design, cosmetics, and more. These initiatives aim to equip these young women with the tools and knowledge needed to embark on new beginnings, leaving behind their challenging pasts.

The minister encouraged the girls to persevere in their pursuit of a better life. She assured them that it is the government’s responsibility to ensure they receive equal respect, opportunities, and resources, emphasising that the government is fully committed to supporting their growth, aspirations, and achievements.

The After Care Homes established by the Delhi government offer a safe haven for girls who have been victims of abuse, human trafficking, and prostitution. Besides providing secure accommodation, these homes offer formal education and essential skill training, enabling the girls to secure employment in various sectors.