Min: Govt to equip all schools with smart classrooms, AI tools

New Delhi: Delhi Education minister Ashish Sood announced that all government schools in the Capital will be equipped with smart classrooms, artificial intelligence-driven learning tools, and upgraded computer labs over the next five years.

Speaking at an orientation programme held at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Chirag Delhi for new nursery, KG, and Class 1 students and their families, Sood reiterated the government’s commitment to transforming education infrastructure and ensuring holistic development for every child.

“The Delhi government is working with full commitment at both the policy and infrastructure levels to raise the standard of education,” said Sood. He added that building a safe, modern, and inclusive learning environment remains a top priority for the administration.

The orientation programme aimed to familiarise parents with the school system and reassure them about their children’s safety and learning experience. “You should know where your child comes every day, who teaches them, and what kind of environment they receive,” the minister told the gathering. “These orientation sessions are meant to help you connect with the school and feel confident about the care your child receives here.”

Looking ahead, Sood shared an ambitious vision for the capital’s public schools. “Children will not only be exposed to new-age learning tools, but will also be equipped to face the future with confidence,” he said. The integration of artificial intelligence, modern classroom technologies, and advanced computer facilities, he noted, will play a vital role in shaping students’ learning experiences.