Min Gopal Rai writes to Centre for urgent meeting on cloud seeding

New Delhi: In light of the deteriorating air quality in the national Capital, Delhi’s Environment minister Gopal Rai has formally written to the Union Environment minister,

urging the immediate convening of an all-stakeholder meeting to discuss the implementation of cloud seeding as a potential emergency measure to combat pollution.

This letter follows previous communications dated August 30 and October 10, where Rai expressed concerns about Delhi’s air quality, particularly during the winter months and around the Diwali festival.

In his letter, Rai emphasised the urgency of the situation, stating, “As on date, the AQI has already crossed the 350 level and GRAP II has been evoked.” He pointed out that the alarming rise in pollution levels has necessitated the immediate action outlined in the Delhi government’s Winter Action Plan, which came into effect on September 25, 2024. The plan aims to mitigate air pollution and involves a range of strategies, but Rai highlighted that “continuous efforts to explore alternate solutions for immediate relief” are crucial in the event of severe air quality degradation.

Cloud seeding, a process that artificially induces rain to clear pollutants from the atmosphere, has been previously explored by the Delhi government as a means to combat hazardous pollution levels during critical periods. Rai noted, “The government of Delhi has previously explored cloud seeding as an emergency measure to artificially induce rain and reduce air pollution.” He explained that the successful implementation of cloud seeding would require prior clearances from various Central government agencies.

Rai further underscored the necessity of collaborative efforts, urging the Union Environment minister to “immediately convene meetings with all relevant stakeholders,” including representatives from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the Delhi Government, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and other essential agencies like the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Minister stressed that the feasibility of cloud seeding must be evaluated as part of a coordinated approach to tackle the severe air quality anticipated in November. He stated, “Considering that Air Quality in Delhi is likely to turn severe during November,

believe it is imperative to consider the feasibility of this method in our context.”

In support of his request, Rai attached a presentation made by IIT Kanpur, which outlines the potential effectiveness of cloud seeding in alleviating pollution levels. The urgency of the matter is underscored by the fact that pollution in Delhi typically escalates around the Diwali festival due to increased firecracker use, combined with weather conditions that trap pollutants close to the ground. As the winter months approach and pollution levels continue to rise, the Delhi government is actively seeking innovative solutions. Cloud seeding, while controversial, could offer a temporary respite if effectively implemented with the necessary approvals from the central authorities. The outcome of this dialogue between the Delhi and Union governments will be crucial in determining the city’s air quality strategy as it faces another challenging winter season.