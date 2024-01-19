Min Gahlot launches new bus route from Uttam Nagar Terminal to Sarai Kale Khan

New Delhi: In a proactive move to improve the capital’s public transportation, Delhi’s Transport minister Kailash Gahlot inaugurated a new bus route 711A, connecting Uttam Nagar Terminal to Sarai Kale Khan.



The inaugural ceremony took place at Old Nangal in Delhi Cantonment, with local MLA Virender Singh Kadian in attendance.

Gahlot underscored the significance of public transport, stating, “Public Transport enables access to opportunities of Health, Education and Employment in the city. The introduction of the 711A bus route signifies our commitment to provide efficient and convenient public transportation options for the citizens of Delhi.”

“Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, we are committed to providing Delhiites with safe, comfortable, hassle-free world-class public transportation,” he added.

The new route is anticipated to benefit residents from Janakpuri, Tilak Pul, Jeevan Park, Dabri Crossing, Janak Cinema, Desu Colony, Sagarpur, Old Nangal, and Kirby Place.

Route details of the 711A includes stops at prominent locations such as Uttam Nagar Terminal, Janakpuri, Tilak Pul, Jeevan Park, Dabri Crossing, Old Nangal, Kirby Place, AIIMS, and Sarai Kale Khan.

As of December 2023, Delhi’s public transportation comprises 7,232 buses, with 4,391 operated by DTC and 2,841 by Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS).

The city’s commitment to sustainability is evident with 1,300 electric buses in operation, set to increase by 500 this month. The initiative providing free travel for women on buses has seen remarkable success, with 147.8 crore Pink tickets issued and an average of 10 lakh female passengers benefiting daily.

The new 711A bus route aligns with Delhi’s ongoing efforts to provide accessible, efficient, and world-class public transportation for its citizens.