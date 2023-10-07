Min finds neglect, mismanagement at MCD school

New Delhi: In a move to address the alarming state of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) schools, Delhi Education minister Atishi conducted a surprise inspection at an MCD School in Jahangirpuri block.



The inspection unveiled a shocking 15-year history of neglect and mismanagement, exposing the deplorable condition of the school and the apathy towards education under previous administrations.

During the inspection, Atishi discovered that 13 out of 15 school teachers, including the principal, were absent from the school beyond the scheduled 8 a.m. opening time. The school premises were marred by filth with dusty floors, dirt-covered walls, and appalling toilet conditions.

To compound the issue, students were compelled to sit on the floor despite the presence of empty desks, and the school in charge displayed a concerning lack of awareness about the school’s state.

Atishi minced no words in response, stating, “Education is the greatest priority for MCD’s newly-elected AAP government, high time for MCD’s principals and teachers to discard their negligence and focus on our kids’ learning.”

In light of these findings, the Education minister issued strict instructions to the Deputy Director of Education (DDE) to take action against the absent teachers and the school principal for dereliction of duty. She also issued an ultimatum to the DDE to prepare for the strictest action if any schools in the zone were found in similarly miserable conditions during inspections after one week.

Atishi emphasised that, “The AAP government has a zero-tolerance policy towards negligence in education. Filthiness and carelessness are

absolutely unacceptable in MCD Schools.”

During the inspection, concerned parents also approached the Education Minister to complain about the school’s deteriorating state, highlighting late arrivals of teachers and unsanitary classroom conditions as common occurrences.

Atishi further demanded immediate remedial action and a report on irregularities from the DDE, emphasising that no compromise will be tolerated in providing quality education to children.