Min felicitates contributors to PM POSHAN scheme

New Delhi: Delhi Education minister Ashish Sood on Tuesday felicitated

agencies, districts, officers, and employees for their contributions to the successful implementation of the Pradhan Mantri POSHAN (Mid-day Meal) Scheme.

The awards were presented at an event held at Shaktinagar School, where participants of the first-ever cooking competition were also honoured, according to a statement.

In the competition, the first prize was awarded to Akshaya Patra Foundation, the second to Ekta Shakti Foundation, and the third to Stree Shakti. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) was recognised as the best implementing agency in Delhi, it stated.

Sood praised the winners’ dedication and efforts toward strengthening the scheme in the national capital

and said the initiative not only helps address classroom hunger but also supports better learning outcomes and promotes social equality.