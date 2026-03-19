Min expands fire audit to homes across Delhi

New Delhi: In a major push to strengthen urban safety, Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood has ordered a comprehensive fire safety audit across the national capital, extending its scope beyond commercial establishments to include residential areas as well.



The move aims to eliminate what the government describes as “blind spots” in the city’s safety framework. Officials said the audit will cover all types of establishments operating within residential zones, ensuring stricter compliance with fire safety norms.

According to the directive, third-party experts will be engaged to conduct the audit, with a focus on speed, transparency and accountability. The initiative is expected to systematically assess fire preparedness across the city and identify potential risks before they escalate into emergencies.

Emphasising the urgency of the step, Sood said, “Every worker and every family should believe that their safety is certain wherever they are. The period of ‘blind spots’ is ending in Delhi.” He underlined that the government is committed to creating a robust and inclusive safety mechanism that leaves no area unchecked.

The minister further highlighted that expanding fire safety oversight to residential areas is a crucial step towards strengthening overall preparedness. “Increasing the security system to residential areas and including independent experts, we create a safe and robust Delhi,” he said, indicating a shift towards a more proactive governance model.

Making the government’s intent clear, Sood added, “We aren’t waiting for accidents to happen, we’re taking the steps to stop them already.” The statement reflects a preventive approach aimed at reducing fire-related risks through early intervention.

The citywide audit comes amid growing concerns over fire incidents in densely populated areas, particularly where commercial activities operate within residential neighbourhoods.

Officials noted that detailed guidelines and timelines for the audit will be issued soon. The initiative is expected to significantly enhance safety compliance and ensure that fire prevention measures are

uniformly implemented

across Delhi.