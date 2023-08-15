Min directs inspection of SDM offices over bribery complaints

New Delhi: Reacting to reports of bribery complaints within certain Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) offices across Delhi, newly-appointed Delhi Vigilance minister Atishi initiated a thorough investigation on Monday.



The directive, issued to the Chief Secretary, calls for an inspection of all SDM offices by a team of senior IAS and DANICS officers within the next week.

“The Chief Secretary, who also serves as the Chief Vigilance Officer, is hereby instructed to assemble a team of senior IAS and DANICS officers. This team should visit all SDM offices within the next week and conduct an on-site inspection to uncover any instances of corrupt practices,” the minister directed.

The minister revealed that certain government officials within SDM offices are demanding bribes in exchange for expediting requests and applications related to certificates issued by the Revenue Department. She lamented that these actions are deeply distressing, as SDM offices are crucial in providing essential services to citizens, particularly underprivileged individuals.

“These offices handle crucial documents such as Income and Caste Certificates,” Atishi said.

To address the matter, the Vigilance Minister directed the Chief Secretary, who also holds the position of Chief Vigilance Officer, to visit a minimum of five SDM offices personally. She said that his objective is to comprehensively evaluate the operations, examining existing procedures and practices that may enable corrupt activities.

The initiative aligns with the preventive vigilance responsibilities outlined for the Chief Vigilance Officer in the Vigilance Manual of 2021, as released by the Central Vigilance Commission.

Atishi also stressed that the Chief Vigilance Officer’s report must be comprehensive, outlining the irregularities observed in SDM offices and recommendations to eradicate such practices. The report is expected to suggest procedure amendments that may inadvertently facilitate corruption.

“The Chief Vigilance Officer is expected to present a comprehensive report on the irregularities observed in SDM offices where delays and corrupt practices are prevalent. This report should also include recommendations on eradicating such practices and suggestions for amending procedures that might inadvertently facilitate corruption. The report should be submitted to the undersigned within one week,” she stated.