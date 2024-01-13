Min chairs meet for resolution of disability pensions cases

New Delhi: In a significant move towards enhancing social welfare initiatives, Minister of Social Welfare Raaj Kumar Anand chaired a high-level review meeting addressing crucial issues within the department. The focus of the meeting was the expeditious resolution of pending cases related to old-age and disability pensions.

Despite previous efforts, a substantial number of beneficiaries faced challenges in accessing the benefits of a mega camp organised for the disposal of pending cases. To address this, the minister announced the publication of a full-page advertisement listing details of all pending beneficiaries. The beneficiaries are urged to present themselves within a stipulated time frame, facilitating the creation of new vacancies and reducing the backlog. Anand emphasised the importance of data precision for social inclusion. He directed the collection of updated beneficiary information from banks, ensuring a thorough verification process for pensioners.

A noteworthy proposal emerged during the meeting, outlining the Delhi government’s commitment to enhancing support for bedridden disabled individuals. This initiative aims to meet the daily livelihood needs of

bedridden individuals, upholding their dignity.