Min: Centre has stalled AAP govt’s doorstep ration delivery scheme

New Delhi: The BJP-led Centre has stalled the implementation of the AAP government’s doorstep ration delivery scheme, Delhi minister Atishi alleged on Sunday, appealing to people to vote for her party in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls to fight for their rights in Parliament.



She told a press conference here that the ‘Ghar Ghar Ration’ scheme was launched in Punjab on Saturday and it aims to benefit more than 17 lakh people.

It was successfully launched in the state as there is no lieutenant governor there, Atishi, whose party is in power in Punjab and Delhi, said.

However in Delhi, “the scheme was passed by the Cabinet in 2018 and was notified in 2021 but it has not been implemented yet” as the “Centre, through its representative the lieutenant governor, has stalled its implementation”, she said.

She appealed to people in Delhi to vote for the AAP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls — expected to be held in April-May. The national Capital has seven parliamentary seats and all were won by the BJP in the 2019 polls.

“I appeal to the people of Delhi to vote for the AAP in the Lok Sabha elections so that their voice can reach Parliament and we can fight for their rights. If you want that this scheme should be implemented in Delhi, please vote for the AAP,” Atishi said.

The central government must listen to the voice of the people of Delhi, she said.

Ration card holders face many difficulties in procuring the 4 kg wheat, 1 kg atta and 1 kg sugar allocated to them each month, Atishi claimed.

“When they go to collect their ration, often the (ration) shop is closed or there is a long queue outside it. When they reach the shop’s counter (after standing in the queue), the shopkeeper either misbehaves or claims that items are out of stock. Usually, ration card holders do not get all the items,” she said.

The AAP leader alleged that ration shop operators work like the “mafia”. The ‘Ghar Ghar Ration’ scheme of the AAP government will work like shop-to-home grocery delivery apps, Atishi said. The scheme will provide a “dignified and convenient way” for ration card holders to receive their complete allocated ration at their doorstep, she said.