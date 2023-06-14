Min Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar

Delhi Cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj Wednesday filed a police complaint, alleging a conspiracy behind Special Secretary (Vigilance) YVVJ Rajasekhar’s claim that sensitive files and documents were removed from his office.

The minister demanded registration of an FIR against Rajasekhar and Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar accusing them of hatching a conspiracy.

There was no response from Kumar and Rajasekhar to Bharadwaj’s allegations.

Earlier this month, the Delhi Police registered an FIR against unidentified persons based on Rajasekhar’s complaint that “sensitive files and documents” were removed from his office.

According to Rajasekhar, the alleged incident occurred on the intervening night of May 15-16, after he was removed from his duties as special secretary by Vigilance Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

He said the files and records at his disposal were to be handed over to another officer.

The FIR was registered against unidentified persons at IP Estate police station.

In his complaint to police on Wednesday, Bharadwaj accused Rajasekhar of “blowing the incident out of proportion” and leaking “false, frivolous and concocted information to media” and filing a “false complaint” with police.

Bharadawaj in his complaint said that he had issued a note on May 16 that all the files with Rajasekhar be taken in custody by vigilance secretary.

Rajasekhar later alleged “some person had illegally entered into his office in the intervening night of 15 May 2023 and 16th May 2023 and taken copies of sensitive files, and potentially even bugged his room”, the complaint read.

According to the minister, some government staff had entered Rajasekhar’s office on that intervening night to make shadow files of the documents on the instructions of Secretary (Vigilance).

Rajasekhar was informed about this on the morning of May 16, but despite this, he registered a complaint, alleging that sensitive files and documents were removed from his office, Bharadwaj said.