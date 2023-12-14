Min Atishi warns DJB officials of action over sewerage complaints

Water minister Atishi expressed strong displeasure at the unresponsive attitude of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officers to public

grievances over the escalating sewerage crisis in different parts of Delhi.

Atishi issued a stern notice on Wednesday, directing all officers, from the CEO to Junior Engineers, to conduct regular field inspections.

“My office has been constantly receiving complaints regarding sewer overflow from different parts of Delhi,” Atishi stated. Expressing disappointment and concern, she added, “The ground situation of these areas was not only dismal but inhuman.”

During her personal visits to areas like Sultanpur Majra, Pocket A Mayur Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Chitla Gate, and Nehru Hill, Atishi witnessed first-hand the dire conditions faced by residents.

“Dirty water from the sewer overflowing onto the roads, forcing residents to step on bricks to exit their homes,” she remarked, emphasising that the negligence of some DJB officers had created unacceptable and unhygienic living conditions.

Shockingly, despite repeated complaints to DJB, the issues persisted without resolution. Atishi highlighted the alarming lack of awareness among local area

officials regarding the ground realities. “DJB officials, even senior officers, were unable to answer public queries. There was a total mismatch of

understanding of the

officials and actual ground realities,” the notice noted.

Asserting the primary responsibility of DJB in sewer maintenance, Atishi declared in the notice, “If the Delhi Jal Board is unable to discharge its duties in a time-bound manner, then heads should roll.” She reinforced her earlier directive to the CEO, insisting on strict resolutions to public complaints within 48 hours and emphasising zero tolerance for negligence.

To ensure proactive measures, Atishi mandated a comprehensive ground inspection routine for all DJB officials. CEOs and members were directed to conduct

at least two field visits every week, while Chief Engineers were assigned a minimum of three visits.

Junior Engineers, Additional Engineers, Additional Chief Engineers, and Superintending Engineers were required to make daily ground visits. “Reports of these inspections must be submitted every Monday to the CEO and Chairperson,” the notice emphasized.

The notice concluded with a strong warning, stating, “Non-compliance of ANY officer will be viewed adversely,” underscoring the gravity of the situation and the urgent need for accountability.