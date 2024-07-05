Min Atishi orders immediate halt to compulsory teacher transfers

New Delhi: In a decisive move, Delhi Education minister Atishi has ordered an immediate halt to the compulsory transfer of teachers who have been serving in Delhi government schools for over ten years. The Minister has also directed an investigation into alleged corruption within the transfer process.



Addressing the issue in a digital press conference, Atishi condemned the transfer order issued by the Directorate of Education on 2 July, despite her cancellation of the directive on 1 July. The order, affecting 5,000 teachers, has been labelled “absolutely wrong and anti-education” by Atishi.

Atishi stated, “This order is wrong because these are the teachers of Delhi government schools, whose hard work in the last 10 years has transformed the government schools of Delhi. Due to the hard work of these teachers, the children of Delhi government schools are going to IITs. They are qualifying JEE-NEET.”

She emphasised that frequent or large-scale transfers of teachers contravene the National Education Policy, which advocates for stability in teaching assignments unless special circumstances arise. “Children from the poorest families come to government schools. These are mostly first generation learners, who have no one to teach them at home. For children studying in government schools, only their teachers are available for their academic guidance, to teach and support them,” she added.

The Minister expressed concerns that the compulsory transfers would disrupt the educational environment, stating, “In such a situation, when half the teachers of the school are changed in one go, the entire school becomes chaotic.

And the learning environment gets spoiled.”

Furthermore, Atishi highlighted allegations of corruption, revealing that bribes may have been exchanged to influence the transfer process. “It is extremely worrying that if there is corruption in the department that decides the future of our children, then how will education progress? How will children progress? How will their future progress?”

Atishi has tasked the Chief Secretary with not only halting the transfers but also probing into the corruption allegations. She demanded strict action against any officers found guilty of accepting bribes.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to its educators, Atishi declared, “Arvind Kejriwal’s government will not compromise with the education of children. Our government respects teachers. Because it is the teachers who make the future of children and it is these teachers who have improved government schools. We have always stood with the teachers, are standing with them and will continue to do so.”

The move underscores the Delhi government’s stance on maintaining educational stability and integrity, ensuring that teachers’ contributions are recognised and upheld.