Min Atishi dashes off letter to DJB CEO over contaminated water

New Delhi: In response to reports of water contamination in parts of the national Capital, Water minister Atishi expressed strong dissatisfaction on Monday and demanded immediate and exemplary action to ensure the provision of clean water.



Addressing the issue, Atishi wrote a letter to Delhi Jal Board (DJB) CEO, emphasising the gravity of the situation.

“I am in receipt of a serious complaint regarding contamination of water in D-Block, New Friends Colony,” Atishi stated in her letter, underscoring the severity of the problem. She pointed out attached photographs depicting filthy

water flowing through taps in the area and deemed it unacceptable.

“It’s concerning that residents in the national capital lack access to clean water. The Delhi Jal Board should ensure every Delhiite receives sufficient, clean water. If they fall short of this responsibility, there should be accountability,” Atishi asserted, expressing her deep concern for the well-being of the residents.

The minister directed the DJB CEO to take immediate action, ensuring the resolution of the contaminated water problem in New Friends Colony within 48 hours. Additionally, she demanded a compliance report to be submitted promptly.

“Strong action needs to be taken against officers responsible for the water supply in New Friends Colony. Exemplary action needs to be taken so as to ensure that no officers of DJB show laxity in providing clean and adequate water in all parts of Delhi,” Atishi stressed, highlighting the need for accountability and urgency in addressing the issue.

Delhi government officials echoed Atishi’s sentiment, emphasising that decisive measures must be taken if residents in Delhi continue to receive contaminated water. The minister’s call for swift and exemplary action underscores the aim to ensuring the delivery of clean and safe water to every corner of the city.