Min Atishi attacks BJP for undermining Delhi’s elected govt

New Delhi: Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi took a firm stance against the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing the BJP of reneging on its promises and undermining the authority of Delhi’s elected government, in a special session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.



The minister emphasised the BJP’s historical support for granting full statehood to Delhi, highlighting the party’s manifestos from 1989 to 2014 that pledged to achieve this goal.

She addressed the recent GNCTD (Amendment) Bill introduced by the BJP. She likened the imposition of an L-G on Delhi to the colonial era, stating that through the bill, the central government has not diminished the power of the elected government of Delhi or CM Arvind Kejriwal. Instead, they have deprived the people of Delhi of their voting rights.

“Soon, within a few months, the Lok Sabha elections will take place, and the people will respond sternly to these atrocities of the BJP. They will choose the Aam Aadmi Party,” she said.

“What happened after 2014, that they forgot their promises made to the people of Delhi?”

The senior leader further highlighted the stark contrast between the BJP’s promises and actions.

Atishi also underscored how the landscape shifted when Kejriwal took office in 2015, focusing on improving essential services like healthcare, education, water supply, and electricity. The minister further lamented the Ministry of Home Affairs move in 2015, which curtailed the elected government’s authority over services and bureaucrats. “Despite limited powers, our CM relentlessly advocated for the people of Delhi. He fought for

the rights of Delhi’s citizens in the High Court, Supreme Court, and various benches, showing unwavering determination,”

she said.