Min approves key road upgradation

New Delhi: Delhi PWD minister Atishi has approved the upgradation and strengthening of road stretch between Ashram and Bhairon Road T-Point on Ring Road, a statement said on Tuesday.



Atishi has also instructed the officials to follow all standards of safety, security and quality with commitment during road upgradation.

The Kejriwal government’s vision is to establish a world class and safe transport network in the city by following international standards, Atishi said in the statement.

In this direction, the government is strengthening the Ring Road, which is lifeline of traffic in Delhi, connecting various parts of the city and making comfortable the daily commute of lakhs of residents, she added.

“Under this, the road from Ashram to Bhairon Road T-point on the major road stretch of the Ring Road will be upgraded and strengthened. This initiative is a part of the vision of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to provide a better commuting experience to the people of the national capital while increasing the overall connectivity of various areas,” Atishi said.

Lakhs of commuters use this road every day. Due to heavy traffic, cracks have been seen at many places on the upper surface of the road. In such a situation, the PWD has inspected the road with the help of experts and the PWD minister has given instructions to strengthen it as soon as possible, the statement said.

Atishi said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has promised the people of Delhi that he will transform the roads of the capital into world class standard and under his leadership, the government is working on ‘mission mode’ to improve the roads.

While approving the project, she also instructed the officials that during the strengthening, all standards of safety, security and quality should be followed with commitment and the commuters should not face any problem.

She said that no matter how many obstacles come, but as long as Kejriwal is the CM of Delhi, the work of the people of the city will not stop.

The PWD minister also directed the officials to ensure that commuters do not face any inconvenience during the construction and all standards of high-quality roads are followed in the construction.