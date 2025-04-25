Min announces ‘Jal Doots’, food kiosks from defunct buses

New Delhi: In a bid to shield commuters from rising summer temperatures, Delhi’s Transport minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh on Wednesday

reviewed key initiatives under the ‘Delhi Heat Action Plan 2025’, outlining measures to ensure the comfort and safety of public transport users across the Capital.

Among the major announcements was the deployment of ‘Jal Doots’, trained personnel stationed at Bus Queue Shelters (BQS) to serve chilled, purified drinking water to passengers during peak heat hours. “With the onset of the summer season, it is our responsibility to ensure passengers have access to clean drinking water at bus depots and shelters,” Singh said. “‘Jal Doots’ will serve as a vital link in delivering this support.”

To complement this initiative, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will install RO Digital Water Coolers at all major depots and terminals. The pilot phase includes ten installations. “Ensuring access to clean drinking water is a fundamental necessity, especially during peak summer months,” said Singh. “This initiative underscores our commitment to building a humane and responsive public transport system.”

In a unique sustainability effort, defunct DTC buses will be transformed into food kiosks to be stationed at key ISBTs, Anand Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan, and Kashmere Gate. These kiosks will follow hygiene standards and provide basic amenities. “Repurposing old buses will not only generate employment but also create new revenue streams for the transport department,” he added.

Additionally, pamphlets and posters on preventing heat-related illnesses will be distributed at bus stands, and shaded shelters will be ensured. Health teams will also be deployed at all Delhi Government hospitals and health centres.

The minister also reviewed plans for modernising Delhi’s inter-state bus terminals. Anand Vihar and Sarai Kale Khan ISBTs will be upgraded into modern multimodal transport hubs, while Kashmere Gate ISBT will undergo a comprehensive facelift to improve capacity and aesthetics.