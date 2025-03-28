Min announces crackdown on illegal meat sellers ahead of ‘Navratri’; AAP calls it selective

New Delhi: Delhi’s Public Works Department (PWD) minister, Parvesh Verma, announced a crackdown on “illegal” meat sellers ahead of the upcoming ‘Navratri’ festival. This declaration came during the Question Hour at the Delhi Assembly, when BJP MLA Karnail Singh raised concerns about meat being sold openly on footpaths and in shops as the nine-day festival approached. Verma responded by saying that all relevant officers had been instructed to remove any illegal meat vendors. He further urged MLAs to report any encroachments in their constituencies and assured them that a drive would be launched to address the issue.

“I will personally oversee the action against encroachments,” Verma added. The Minister also confirmed that orders had already been issued to clear out illegal meat and fish-selling units across the capital. Earlier this week, BJP MLA Ravinder Singh Negi had sparked controversy by calling for the closure of meat shops during ‘Navratri’. In response to the announcement, AAP leader Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of selective enforcement of regulations, particularly in regard to illegal outlets. Singh alleged that while the BJP was distributing Eid kits to Muslims, it was simultaneously targeting small meat vendors. He also challenged the BJP’s approach, stating, “If the BJP has the guts, they should shut down big restaurants and liquor shops as well during Navratri.”